Arjen Robben Scored This Absolute Screamer in His Final International Game

Arjen Robben retired from international play, but not before scoring a stunning goal. 

By Dan Gartland
October 10, 2017

Arjen Robben made his final game in a Netherlands jersey count. 

Robben, 33, announced after the Oranje’s 2–0 win over Sweden that he was retiring from international play. His final match for his country was one to remember. He scored both Netherlands goals, one on a penalty and one on a one-touch rocket from outside the box. 

The national team also posted this video tribute to the longtime winger. 

Tuesday’s win wasn’t enough to qualify the Netherlands for the World Cup playoff round, marking the second straight massive disappointment for the national team. After finishing third at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the Oranje failed to qualify for the 2016 European championships and will now sit out the World Cup in Russia. 

Soccer

