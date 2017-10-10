The stage is set for one of the more dramatic World Cup qualifying nights in recent memory, as six South American nations fight to keep their hopes alive of participating in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

After 17 games, only Brazil has qualified out of CONMEBOL, with the remaining teams fighting until the last night to punch their tickets. South America is given four automatic berths and one place in an intercontinental playoff, with the fifth-place finisher headed to a home-and-away series against New Zealand.

Lionel Messi's Argentina is hoping to be one of those four teams that has life after Tuesday, but the star-studded Albiceleste enter the day on the outside looking in, sitting in sixth place due to a worse goal differential than Peru.

It all adds up to a wild night in what is arguably the toughest World Cup qualifying region on the planet.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as CONMEBOL's table sorts itself out in chaotic fashion (refresh for most recent updates).

Here is the table entering the final matches of the round along with the schedule for the matches, with all kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET:

CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying Table (Teams Still Alive) NATION RECORD (W-L-D) GOAL DIFFERENTIAL GOALS FOR GOALS AGAINST 2. Uruguay 8-5-4 (28 points) 10 28 18 3. Chile 8-7-2 (26 points) 2 26 24 4. Colombia 7-5-5 (26 points) 2 20 18 5. Peru 7-6-4 (25 points) 1 26 25 6. Argentina 6-4-7 (25 points) 1 16 15 7. Paraguay 7-7-3 (24 points) -5 19 24

*Brazil has already qualified as the top finisher. Finishers 2-4 are automatically in the World Cup, while fifth-place enters an intercontinental playoff vs. New Zealand.

Paraguay vs. Venezuela

Brazil vs. Chile

Ecuador vs. Argentina

Colombia vs. Peru

Uruguay vs. Bolivia