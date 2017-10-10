How to Watch USA vs. Trinidad and Tobago: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch the World Cup qualifier between the USA and Trinidad and Tobago on Oct. 10.

Khadrice Rollins
October 10, 2017

The USA takes on Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday in the 10th World Cup qualifier for each team in Couva, Trinidad, on Tuesday.

The USA enters the game in position to clinch the final automatic qualifying spot for the 2018 World Cup and finish third in the CONCACAF standings after a 4-0 win over Panama in their last qualifying match. With 12 points and a +5 goal differential through nine matches, the USA holds a major advantage over Panama and Honduras, who both have 10 points going into their 10th qualifying match. The USA can lock up a berth to the 2018 World Cup with a win, a draw as long as neither Panama (-2) or Honduras (-7) makes up the goal difference, or a loss as long as Panama and Honduras both lose or tie.

This will be the 25th match between the two nations. The USA has a 18-2-4 record in their previous meetings, including a 2-0 victory in June. In 17 prior World Cup qualifying matches between the two, Trinidad and Tobago has just one win.

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV channel: beIN Sports, UNIVERSO

Live stream: Watch live with Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

