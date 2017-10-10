A roller coaster of a qualifying campaign for the U.S. men's national team all comes down to this.

The USA faces Trinidad and Tobago Tuesday night knowing a win will clinch an eighth straight World Cup berth, while a draw will likely get the job done as well (8 p.m. ET; beIN Sports, Universo). The USA's 4-0 win over Panama padded its giant goal-differential edge over Los Canaleros and Honduras, who both trail the USA by two points. If all were to wind up on 13 points, the Americans would take CONCACAF's final automatic bid up for grabs. A USA loss, however, would open the door for a shock elimination–should Panama and Honduras both win–so focus is imperative for Bruce Arena's side in a venue that had its stadium track flooded Monday because of recent stormy weather but appears to be in playable shape.

Trinidad and Tobago hasn't won in its last nine matches (0-8-1) and despite pushing Mexico in San Luis on Friday, it will be without suspended star Kevin Molino due to yellow card accumulation. Scoring and winning on the road in CONCACAF is never easy, though, meaning the USA has a hurdle to clear before it can celebrate. The two sides are not strangers to one another, having been in the same group in the semifinal qualifying round and meeting again in the Hex this past June. The USA is 2-0-1 in those matches, outscoring Trinidad & Tobago 6-0.

The USA is going with the same starters as Friday vs. Panama:

