Follow here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from all the action in Champions League Matchday 3.
The Champions League group stage hits its halfway point for half of the teams in the field on Tuesday, with Matchday 3 kicking off with a few scintillating matchups.
Real Madrid hosts Tottenham in a clash of Group H leaders, while Manchester City welcomes Napoli to the Etihad, where two of Europe's most prolific attacks will go head-to-head.
Elsewhere, Besiktas will look to continue its impressive run in the competition at Monaco, while Christian Pulisic aims to rebound from the USA's World Cup qualifying disappointment in Borussia Dortmund's match in Cyprus, where the Bundesliga power seeks its first points in the group at APOEL.
Here is the full slate for today's matches (all begin at 2:45 p.m. ET):
Spartak Moscow vs. Sevilla
Maribor vs. Liverpool
Manchester City vs. Napoli
Feyenoord vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
Monaco vs. Besiktas
RB Leipzig vs. Porto
Real Madrid vs. Tottenham
APOEL vs. Borussia Dortmund
Here are the lineups for today's games:
Spartak Moscow vs. Sevilla
Наш состав на матч Лиги чемпионов #СпартакСевилья!#SpartakSevilla #UCL pic.twitter.com/QuZNnBt6pp— FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_official) October 17, 2017
ONCE del #SevillaFC ante el @fcsm_official #vamosmisevilla @LigadeCampeones #UCL pic.twitter.com/REGIzQFz6O— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) October 17, 2017
Maribor vs. Liverpool
Vijol'čnih 11 za @nkmaribor vs @LFC . Začetek ob 20:45.#UCL pic.twitter.com/MN8MIYTVTL— NK Maribor (@nkmaribor) October 17, 2017
📋Confirmed #LFC team and subs to face @nkmaribor... pic.twitter.com/8Ih7Ey2grp— Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 17, 2017
Manchester City vs. Napoli
City XI | Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva (C), Sane, Sterling. Jesus #cityvsscn #mancity pic.twitter.com/Hz0YTF7QsG— Manchester City (@ManCity) October 17, 2017
⚽️ la nostra formazione ufficiale 👍— Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) October 17, 2017
🇬🇧 #CitySSCN #UCL 🇮🇹
💪 #ForzaNapoliSempre pic.twitter.com/K8y8BiHPQt
Feyenoord vs. Shakhtar Donetsk
📋 | LINE-UP FEYENOORD#feysha #UCL pic.twitter.com/Z4Xxn51mNM— Feyenoord Rotterdam (@Feyenoord) October 17, 2017
⚒ Our starting XI for the @ChampionsLeague match vs @Feyenoord. ⚽ #FEYFCSD— FC SHAKHTAR ENGLISH (@FCShakhtar_eng) October 17, 2017
💻 https://t.co/onAs8zNdIP pic.twitter.com/xOWzFhYSm4
Monaco vs. Besiktas
La COMPO ! #ASMBJK— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) October 17, 2017
1-Subasic
25-Glik
5-Jemerson
19-Sidibé
38-Touré
2-Fabinho
8-Moutinho
17-Tielemans
27-Lemar
14-Baldé
9-Falcao pic.twitter.com/sNC51xph1G
Beşiktaşımızın UEFA Şampiyonlar Ligi Monaco maçı kadrosu#Beşiktaş#UCL#EqualGame pic.twitter.com/CfbAi4mgy0— Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) October 17, 2017
RB Leipzig vs. Porto
Unsere 🔴⚪ Start 1⃣1⃣— RB Leipzig (@DieRotenBullen) October 17, 2017
Gulácsi – Klostermann, Orban (C), Upamecano, Halstenberg – Keita, Kampl – Bruma, Forsberg – Sabitzer, Augustin #RBLFCP pic.twitter.com/N3QRKNNHpi
O nosso 11: José Sá; Layún, Felipe, Marcano, Alex Telles, Danilo, Sérgio Oliveira, Herrera, Brahimi, Marega, Aboubakar#FCPorto #RBLFCP #UCL pic.twitter.com/L5wLDcjMDW— FC Porto (@FCPorto) October 17, 2017
Real Madrid vs. Tottenham
📋 This is our starting XI for tonight's Champions League match against @SpursOfficial!#RMUCL pic.twitter.com/rXalRlQ6Qf— Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) October 17, 2017
￼#THFC: Lloris (C), Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Sanchez, Aurier, Sissoko, Dier, Winks, Eriksen, Kane, Llorente. #COYS pic.twitter.com/tORTEicas0— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 17, 2017
APOEL vs. Borussia Dortmund
#StartingXI: #APOELFC - @BVB (#UCL MD3) #apoelfclive #APOvBVB pic.twitter.com/4eRqC5A0i9— APOEL FC (@apoelfcofficial) October 17, 2017
BVB: Bürki, Bartra, Sokratis, Toprak, Schmelzer (C), Weigl, Götze, Kagawa, Pulisic, Aubameyang, Yarmolenko #apnbvb pic.twitter.com/c2Cx2r3s4f— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) October 17, 2017
Matchday 3 concludes on Wednesday, with Chelsea-Roma highlighting the slate. PSG is also in action, at Anderlecht, while Jose Mourinho returns to Portugal as Manchester United meets Benfica.