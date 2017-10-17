The Champions League group stage hits its halfway point for half of the teams in the field on Tuesday, with Matchday 3 kicking off with a few scintillating matchups.

Real Madrid hosts Tottenham in a clash of Group H leaders, while Manchester City welcomes Napoli to the Etihad, where two of Europe's most prolific attacks will go head-to-head.

Elsewhere, Besiktas will look to continue its impressive run in the competition at Monaco, while Christian Pulisic aims to rebound from the USA's World Cup qualifying disappointment in Borussia Dortmund's match in Cyprus, where the Bundesliga power seeks its first points in the group at APOEL.

Here is the full slate for today's matches (all begin at 2:45 p.m. ET):

Spartak Moscow vs. Sevilla

Maribor vs. Liverpool

Manchester City vs. Napoli

Feyenoord vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

Monaco vs. Besiktas

RB Leipzig vs. Porto

Real Madrid vs. Tottenham

APOEL vs. Borussia Dortmund

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for today's games:

Spartak Moscow vs. Sevilla

​

Maribor vs. Liverpool

Manchester City vs. Napoli

​

Feyenoord vs. Shakhtar Donetsk

​

Monaco vs. Besiktas

​

RB Leipzig vs. Porto

​

Unsere 🔴⚪ Start 1⃣1⃣



Gulácsi – Klostermann, Orban (C), Upamecano, Halstenberg – Keita, Kampl – Bruma, Forsberg – Sabitzer, Augustin #RBLFCP pic.twitter.com/N3QRKNNHpi — RB Leipzig (@DieRotenBullen) October 17, 2017

Real Madrid vs. Tottenham

​

📋 This is our starting XI for tonight's Champions League match against @SpursOfficial!#RMUCL pic.twitter.com/rXalRlQ6Qf — Real Madrid C.F.🇬🇧 (@realmadriden) October 17, 2017

APOEL vs. Borussia Dortmund

​

Matchday 3 concludes on Wednesday, with Chelsea-Roma highlighting the slate. PSG is also in action, at Anderlecht, while Jose Mourinho returns to Portugal as Manchester United meets Benfica.