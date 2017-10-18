Champions League Matchday 3 LIVE: Chelsea Hosts Roma; Man United at Benfica

Follow along here for live updates and video of goals and key plays as the Champions League's Matchday 3 wraps up across Europe.

By Avi Creditor
October 18, 2017

Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League wraps up on Wednesday, with Chelsea hosting AS Roma in the headliner of the day. Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester United and PSG are also in action, meaning there's plenty to keep an eye on across the continent as teams jockey for group table positioning before the second go-around of games.

Here is the full slate for the day's 2:45 p.m. ET matches. Qarabag held Atletico Madrid to a 0-0 draw in the early kickoff at noon ET in Azerbaijan.

CSKA Moscow vs. FC Basel

Benfica vs. Manchester United

Anderlecht vs. PSG

Bayern Munich vs. Celtic

Chelsea vs. Roma

Juventus vs. Sporting CP

Barcelona vs. Olympiakos

Stay tuned here for updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the action (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for all of the day's matches:

CSKA Moscow vs. FC Basel

Benfica vs. Manchester United

Anderlecht vs. PSG

Bayern Munich vs. Celtic

Chelsea vs. Roma

Juventus vs. Sporting CP

Barcelona vs. Olympiakos

The Champions League resumes later this month, with Matchday 4 kicking off on October 31 and continuing November 1 with the reverse fixtures from Matchday 3.

