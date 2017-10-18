Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League wraps up on Wednesday, with Chelsea hosting AS Roma in the headliner of the day. Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester United and PSG are also in action, meaning there's plenty to keep an eye on across the continent as teams jockey for group table positioning before the second go-around of games.

Here is the full slate for the day's 2:45 p.m. ET matches. Qarabag held Atletico Madrid to a 0-0 draw in the early kickoff at noon ET in Azerbaijan.

CSKA Moscow vs. FC Basel

Benfica vs. Manchester United

Anderlecht vs. PSG

Bayern Munich vs. Celtic

Chelsea vs. Roma

Juventus vs. Sporting CP

Barcelona vs. Olympiakos

Here are the lineups for all of the day's matches:

The Champions League resumes later this month, with Matchday 4 kicking off on October 31 and continuing November 1 with the reverse fixtures from Matchday 3.