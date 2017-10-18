Follow along here for live updates and video of goals and key plays as the Champions League's Matchday 3 wraps up across Europe.
Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League wraps up on Wednesday, with Chelsea hosting AS Roma in the headliner of the day. Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Manchester United and PSG are also in action, meaning there's plenty to keep an eye on across the continent as teams jockey for group table positioning before the second go-around of games.
Here is the full slate for the day's 2:45 p.m. ET matches. Qarabag held Atletico Madrid to a 0-0 draw in the early kickoff at noon ET in Azerbaijan.
CSKA Moscow vs. FC Basel
Benfica vs. Manchester United
Anderlecht vs. PSG
Bayern Munich vs. Celtic
Chelsea vs. Roma
Juventus vs. Sporting CP
Barcelona vs. Olympiakos
Here are the lineups for all of the day's matches:
CSKA Moscow vs. FC Basel
#CSKA XI for Basel: Akinfeev, Fernandes, Vasin, Ignashevich, A Berezutskiy, Shchennikov, Wernbloom, Golovin, Milanov, Zhamaletdinov, Vitinho— PFC CSKA Moscow (@PFCCSKA_en) October 18, 2017
Unsere Aufstellung für das heutige @ChampionsLeague-Spiel gegen @pfc_cska.#UCL #FCBasel1893 #zämmestark #rotblaulive pic.twitter.com/5mPJpbEvVs— FC Basel 1893 (@FC_Basel) October 18, 2017
Benfica vs. Manchester United
🚨 JÁ HÁ ONZE: Svilar, Douglas, Rúben Dias, Luisão, Grimaldo, Fejsa, Filipe Augusto, Pizzi, Salvio, Diogo Gonçalves e Raúl. 🚨 #UCL #SLBMUFC— SL Benfica (@SLBenfica) October 18, 2017
Here's the #MUFC team to face Benfica in tonight's #UCL game... pic.twitter.com/Z8Mf48T8bp— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 18, 2017
Anderlecht vs. PSG
#RSCA - #PSG ⚽️ The starting line-up! Substitutes: Beric, Chipciu, Stanciu, Obradovic, Boeckx, Bruno & Sá 💪 #COYM #ANDPSG #UYL pic.twitter.com/uuUTvE5RXk— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) October 18, 2017
LINEUP CONFIRMED: Here is PSG's Starting XI to face @rscanderlecht !! 👊— PSG English (@PSG_English) October 18, 2017
🔴🔵#RSCAPSG pic.twitter.com/k9Yc2uX1CS
Bayern Munich vs. Celtic
Jupp #Heynckes' first #FCBayern #UCL line-up in 1608 days is here! #FCBCEL #packmas #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/BEqMQ6D4m6— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 18, 2017
📋 #CelticFC team to play @FCBayern in the @ChampionsLeague. #UCL #FCBCEL pic.twitter.com/0sSPY5gVYz— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) October 18, 2017
Chelsea vs. Roma
Chelsea team: Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Cahill (c), David Luiz, Zappacosta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso, Hazard, Morata. #CHEROM pic.twitter.com/QGsER1sKgv— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 18, 2017
TEAM NEWS 📋 Here is tonight's line-up to face Chelsea! Daje Roma! 💛❤️— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) October 18, 2017
#ASRoma #ChelseaRoma #UCL pic.twitter.com/6t6WkjFStP
Juventus vs. Sporting CP
Juventus XI: Buffon; Sturaro, Benatia, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Khedira, Pjanic; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzkuic; Higuain #JuveSCP #UCL— JuventusFC (@juventusfc) October 18, 2017
Estes são os 11 Leões que vão começar a partida em Turim! #UCL #JuveSCP #DiaDeSporting pic.twitter.com/Yf95q8G6uz— Sporting CP (@Sporting_CP) October 18, 2017
Barcelona vs. Olympiakos
👤 XI— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) October 18, 2017
⚽️ #BarçaOlympiacos
🔵🔴 Força Barça! pic.twitter.com/FCDgEUk5QE
Η ενδεκάδα της ομάδας μας για το ματς κόντρα στη Μπαρτσελόνα. / The starting XI vs @FCBarcelona. #olympiacos #UCL #BarçaOly @ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/difQd6YT6O— Olympiacos FC (@olympiacos_org) October 18, 2017
The Champions League resumes later this month, with Matchday 4 kicking off on October 31 and continuing November 1 with the reverse fixtures from Matchday 3.