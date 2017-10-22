MLS's regular season comes to an end on Sunday, with 11 simultaneous games being played at 4 p.m. ET.

All but one playoff spot has been clinched, but playoff seeding implications are at stake, with only Toronto FC (first in the Eastern Conference) and the New York Red Bulls (sixth in the East) being locked into their current positioning. The playoff spot up for grabs is the sixth seed in the West, where San Jose is hoping to hold off FC Dallas and Real Salt Lake for a place in the postseason.

The day also brings a number of farewells, with D.C. United playing its final match at RFK Stadium, while Kaka plays his last game with Orlando City and Patrice Bernier does the same before retiring from a storied run with the Montreal Impact.

Here is the full lineup of games for the day and up-to-the-minute scores:

Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 0

D.C. United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

Montreal Impact 1, New England Revolution 1

Portland Timbers 1, Vancouver Whitecaps 1

NYCFC 2, Columbus Crew 1

Philadelphia Union 4, Orlando City 0

FC Dallas 2, LA Galaxy 1

San Jose Earthquakes 1, Minnesota United 1

Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 0

Seattle Sounders 1, Colorado Rapids 0

Houston Dynamo 1, Chicago Fire 0

Stay tuned here for highlights and live updates of key goals, moments and changes in the playoff picture from throughout the day. (Refresh for most recent updates)

VILLA NETS HIS SECOND

It wasn't a masterclass in goalkeeping, but David Villa won't matter. His second goal of the day has NYCFC up 2-1 on Columbus and back into the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference, which comes with a first-round bye.

LAST OPENER AT RFK

Paul Arriola and Luciano Acosta combined for a gorgeous opener against the New York Red Bulls, with D.C. United on its way to shutting down RFK Stadium with a win by taking a 1-0 lead into halftime.

THIESSON STUNNER DROPS SJ OUT OF PLAYOFF PLACES, FCD INTO SIXTH

Jerome Thiesson curled a left-footed blast into the upper left-hand corner to rock San Jose and provisionally put the Earthquakes out of playoff positioning.

That goal put Real Salt Lake into the sixth and final playoff place in the West, but FC Dallas followed with two quick goals from Roland Lamah and Matt Hedges–even with RSL leading SKC 2-0 on a tally from Brooks Lennon.

BROOKS PUTS US UP BY 2! pic.twitter.com/r8g61D6pzn — Real Salt Lake (@RealSaltLake) October 22, 2017

REPLAY HELPS ATLANTA

A video replay confirmed penalty decision in favor of Atlanta United, and Yamil Asad made the most of the opportunity, putting the hosts up 1-0 on Toronto FC. With NYCFC and Columbus level, that provisionally puts the expansion side into position to secure a first-round bye.

Ice cold ❄️@YamilAsad11 puts away the penalty to break the deadlock in Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/BozhxtI885 — Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) October 22, 2017

CASCADIA CENTER BACKS SWAP GOALS

Kendall Waston gave the Vancouver Whitecaps a lead in Portland, only to have it canceled out by Liam Ridgewell moments later. It's 1-1 just over half an hour in, but Vancouver remains in position to earn the first seed in the West.

DEMPSEY SENT OFF

A video review helped the referee make his decision, and it's a big one: Clint Dempsey was sent off for a flying elbow, which not only sends Seattle down to 10 men against Colorado, but also ensures Dempsey will miss at least one playoff game.

Dempsey sent off after VAR. Seattle down to 10. pic.twitter.com/FwnonV41pz — Total MLS (@TotalMLS) October 22, 2017

HOESEN FIRES SAN JOSE BACK INTO PLAYOFF SPOT

After temporarily falling out of the playoff places, San Jose is back into sixth, with Danny Hoesen finishing on the breakaway to give the Earthquakes a 1-0 lead over Minnesota and the result necessary to fend off RSL for sixth.

KAMARA PUTS COLUMBUS IN BYE POSITION–UNTIL VILLA RESPONDS

Ola Kamara has had a sensational season for Columbus, and it continued with the opener against NYCFC which temporarily put the Crew into second place and a first-round bye.

That is, until David Villa responded with a headed off Maxi Moralez's corner kick for his 21st goal of the season and one that made it 1-1 within 19 minutes.

BRUIN HELPS SEATTLE CAMPAIGN FOR A BYE

Will Bruin's ninth-minute goal has the Seattle Sounders up 1-0 over Colorado and into second place in the Western Conference. Does anyone want to see the defending champions in the playoffs, especially with added rest?

HOUSTON GOES INTO HOSTING POSITION

An early goal from Leonardo has the Houston Dynamo up 1-0 on the Chicago Fire and provisionally into fourth place, which would see the club hosting a wildcard game midweek.

RSL DOES ITS PART

It gets even worse for FC Dallas. Real Salt Lake scored less than three minutes in vs. Sporting Kansas City, with Luis Silva pouncing on a loose ball in the SKC box and making the most of the opportunity.

SILVA IN THE 3rd MINUTE!!! pic.twitter.com/9Bg4skhxRe — Real Salt Lake (@RealSaltLake) October 22, 2017

That provisionally puts RSL into playoff positioning, but San Jose can seize it right back by taking a lead over Minnesota.

GALAXY DEAL FC DALLAS EARLY BLOW

FC Dallas needs some help from Minnesota United, but it's not taking care of its own business.

Michael Ciani's header off a corner kick not even 90 seconds into the match gave the LA Galaxy a 1-0 lead over FCD at Toyota Stadium.

It's been that kind of downward spiral for Dallas this season.