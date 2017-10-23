FIFA's 2017 'The Best' Awards: Nominees, Winners for Each Honor

Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Carli Lloyd win again? Here are all the nominees–and updates with live results–for FIFA's The Best of 2017 awards.

By Avi Creditor
October 23, 2017

FIFA will dole out its annual player honors on Monday, when it crowns "The Best" in London.

The ceremony, in its second year after FIFA broke off from the Ballon d'Or to give out its own individual honors again, will feature the top talent from around the planet and look back on the year for both club and country.

Cristiano Ronaldo, winner of The Best men's player in 2016, is up for the honor again in 2017 and is the favorite to win after guiding Real Madrid to another Champions League title and a La Liga title.

Carli Lloyd, winner of The Best women's player in 2016, is also a finalist again in 2017, though she'll face competition from Netherlands' Women's Euro 2017 hero Lieke Martens.

Here are the nominees for all of the awards, which will be updated as the winners are announced.

BEST MEN'S PLAYER

Cristiano Ronaldo - Real Madrid, Portugal

Lionel Messi - Barcelona, Argentina

Neymar - Barcelona/PSG, Brazil

BEST WOMEN'S PLAYER

Carli Lloyd - Houston Dash/Manchester City Women, USA

Lieke Martens - Rosengard/Barcelona Femeni, Netherlands

Deyna Castellanos - Florida State University, Venezuela

PUSKAS AWARD (Best Goal)

Olivier Giroud - Arsenal

Deyna Castellanos - Venezuela U-17 national team

Oscarine Masuluke - Baroka

BEST MEN'S COACH

Massimiliano Allegri - Juventus

Antonio Conte - Chelsea

Zinedine Zidane - Real Madrid

BEST WOMEN'S COACH

Nils Nielsen - Denmark

Gerard Precheur - Lyon

Sarina Wiegman - Netherlands

BEST GOALKEEPER

Keylor Navas - Real Madrid, Costa Rica

Gianluigi Buffon - Juventus, Italy

Manuel Neuer - Bayern Munich, Juventus

FAN AWARD

Borussia Dortmund

Celtic

FC Copenhagen

