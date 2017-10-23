Will Cristiano Ronaldo and Carli Lloyd win again? Here are all the nominees–and updates with live results–for FIFA's The Best of 2017 awards.
FIFA will dole out its annual player honors on Monday, when it crowns "The Best" in London.
The ceremony, in its second year after FIFA broke off from the Ballon d'Or to give out its own individual honors again, will feature the top talent from around the planet and look back on the year for both club and country.
Cristiano Ronaldo, winner of The Best men's player in 2016, is up for the honor again in 2017 and is the favorite to win after guiding Real Madrid to another Champions League title and a La Liga title.
Carli Lloyd, winner of The Best women's player in 2016, is also a finalist again in 2017, though she'll face competition from Netherlands' Women's Euro 2017 hero Lieke Martens.
Here are the nominees for all of the awards, which will be updated as the winners are announced.
BEST MEN'S PLAYER
Cristiano Ronaldo - Real Madrid, Portugal
Lionel Messi - Barcelona, Argentina
Neymar - Barcelona/PSG, Brazil
BEST WOMEN'S PLAYER
Carli Lloyd - Houston Dash/Manchester City Women, USA
Lieke Martens - Rosengard/Barcelona Femeni, Netherlands
Deyna Castellanos - Florida State University, Venezuela
PUSKAS AWARD (Best Goal)
Olivier Giroud - Arsenal
Deyna Castellanos - Venezuela U-17 national team
Oscarine Masuluke - Baroka
BEST MEN'S COACH
Massimiliano Allegri - Juventus
Antonio Conte - Chelsea
Zinedine Zidane - Real Madrid
BEST WOMEN'S COACH
Nils Nielsen - Denmark
Gerard Precheur - Lyon
Sarina Wiegman - Netherlands
BEST GOALKEEPER
Keylor Navas - Real Madrid, Costa Rica
Gianluigi Buffon - Juventus, Italy
Manuel Neuer - Bayern Munich, Juventus
FAN AWARD
Borussia Dortmund
Celtic
FC Copenhagen