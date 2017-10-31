The UEFA Champions League begins to hit the home stretch of the group stage on Tuesday, with a rematch of all of Matchday 3's games taking place to kick off Matchday 4 as clubs look to separate from the pack and book their places in the knockout face.

Chelsea and Roma played to a riveting 3-3 draw in London, and they'll go at it again in the Italian capital to headline the day, which also features contenders like PSG, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United in action.

Here is the slate for the day, with all matches beginning at 3:45 p.m. ET

Basel vs. CSKA Moscow

Manchester United vs. Benfica

PSG vs. Anderlecht

Celtic vs. Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs. Qarabag

Roma vs. Chelsea

Sporting CP vs. Juventus

Olympiakos vs. Barcelona

Stay tuned here for live updates and goals of key plays throughout the day in the Champions League (refresh for most recent updates).

ROMA SCORES ON FIRST-MINUTE STUNNER

Roma and Chelsea played to a sensational draw last time out, and the action picked right back up in Italy, with Stephan El-Shaarawy scoring 39 seconds in with a gorgeous effort from 18 yards.

Here are the lineups for all eight matches:

Basel vs. CSKA Moscow

Manchester United vs. Benfica

🚨 HERE'S OUR STARTING XI🚨 Svilar, Douglas, Rúben Dias, Jardel, Grimaldo, Fejsa, Filipe Augusto, Pizzi, Salvio, Diogo Gonçalves and Raúl. — SL Benfica EN (@slbenfica_en) October 31, 2017

PSG vs. Anderlecht

Celtic vs. Bayern Munich

Atletico Madrid vs. Qarabag

STARTING LINEUP

Here’s our starting XI for today’s match!



Let's go boys! #AtletiQarabag pic.twitter.com/TFME6FHlc4 — Qarabağ FK English (@FKQarabaghEN) October 31, 2017

Roma vs. Chelsea

Sporting CP vs. Juventus

Juventus XI: Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain #SCPJuve — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 31, 2017

Olympiakos vs. Barcelona

Matchday 4 continues on Wednesday, when Napoli hosts Manchester City, Tottenham hosts Real Madrid, Besiktas aims to remain perfect and Borussia Dortmund seeks its first win of the competition, at home against Cyprus's APOEL as part of the eight-match slate.