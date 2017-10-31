Follow for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as the Champions League group stage resumes with Matchday 4.
The UEFA Champions League begins to hit the home stretch of the group stage on Tuesday, with a rematch of all of Matchday 3's games taking place to kick off Matchday 4 as clubs look to separate from the pack and book their places in the knockout face.
Chelsea and Roma played to a riveting 3-3 draw in London, and they'll go at it again in the Italian capital to headline the day, which also features contenders like PSG, Bayern Munich, Juventus, Barcelona and Manchester United in action.
Here is the slate for the day, with all matches beginning at 3:45 p.m. ET
Basel vs. CSKA Moscow
Manchester United vs. Benfica
PSG vs. Anderlecht
Celtic vs. Bayern Munich
Atletico Madrid vs. Qarabag
Roma vs. Chelsea
Sporting CP vs. Juventus
Olympiakos vs. Barcelona
ROMA SCORES ON FIRST-MINUTE STUNNER
Roma and Chelsea played to a sensational draw last time out, and the action picked right back up in Italy, with Stephan El-Shaarawy scoring 39 seconds in with a gorgeous effort from 18 yards.
#ElShaarawy! #Roma subito in vantaggio! #RomaChelsea 1-0 pic.twitter.com/dMWfFBXbUq— Alessia Novelli (@Alessia_Nov) October 31, 2017
Here are the lineups for all eight matches:
Basel vs. CSKA Moscow
Unsere Aufstellung gegen @pfc_cska!#UCL #FCBasel1893 pic.twitter.com/8QLSiZ5hV3— FC Basel 1893 (@FC_Basel) October 31, 2017
Наш состав на #БазельЦСКА! pic.twitter.com/4wbDkYBD0T— ПФК ЦСКА Москва (@pfc_cska) October 31, 2017
Manchester United vs. Benfica
The #MUFC team to face Benfica in tonight's #UCL meeting... pic.twitter.com/Ky6UaMRb75— Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 31, 2017
🚨 HERE'S OUR STARTING XI🚨 Svilar, Douglas, Rúben Dias, Jardel, Grimaldo, Fejsa, Filipe Augusto, Pizzi, Salvio, Diogo Gonçalves and Raúl.— SL Benfica EN (@slbenfica_en) October 31, 2017
PSG vs. Anderlecht
LINEUP CONFIRMED: Here is PSG's Starting XI 🆚 Anderlecht 👊#PSGRSCA— PSG English (@PSG_English) October 31, 2017
🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS pic.twitter.com/V0Nbk8KwrT
#PSG - #RSCA ⚽️ Starting line-up! 💪 Subs: Sels, Josué, Deschacht, Stanciu, Chipciu, Teodorczyk & Harbaoui #UCL #COYM #PSGAND pic.twitter.com/w3az7032Yb— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) October 31, 2017
Celtic vs. Bayern Munich
📋 How #CelticFC line-up against @FCBayern in the @ChampionsLeague tonight.#CELFCB #UCL pic.twitter.com/IkBKeDjhsE— Celtic Football Club (@celticfc) October 31, 2017
The #FCBayern boys who will start against @celticfc in Glasgow tonight! 💪 #CELFCB #packmas 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/EzcVVJY5tA— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) October 31, 2017
Atletico Madrid vs. Qarabag
🏧👥 | STARTING LINEUP— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) October 31, 2017
Here’s our starting XI for tonight’s match!
🔴⚪🔴 Atleeeeeeeeeeeeeti!#AtletiQarabag #AúpaAtleti #UCL pic.twitter.com/z9ysDspv9b
STARTING LINEUP— Qarabağ FK English (@FKQarabaghEN) October 31, 2017
Here’s our starting XI for today’s match!
Let's go boys! #AtletiQarabag pic.twitter.com/TFME6FHlc4
Roma vs. Chelsea
🛎️🛎️🛎️— AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) October 31, 2017
Ecco la nostra formazione per #RomaChelsea.
DAJE ROMA 🔥🔥🔥#ASRoma #UCL pic.twitter.com/8KzIZE8Uzw
Chelsea team: Courtois; Rudiger, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Azpilicueta, Bakayoko, Fabregas, Alonso; Pedro, Morata, Hazard. #ROMCHE pic.twitter.com/48dSU1UKdA— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 31, 2017
Sporting CP vs. Juventus
É com estes Leões que vamos a jogo! Força, equipa 💪 #UCL #SCPJuve #DiaDeSporting pic.twitter.com/7FWUdmWQWM— Sporting CP (@Sporting_CP) October 31, 2017
Juventus XI: Buffon; De Sciglio, Barzagli, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Pjanic, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain #SCPJuve— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 31, 2017
Olympiakos vs. Barcelona
Η ενδεκάδα μας για το ματς με την Μπαρτσελόνα. / The starting XI vs @FCBarcelona.#olympiacos #OlympiacosBarça #OlyBarça @championsleague pic.twitter.com/YVNDKszUzd— Olympiacos FC (@olympiacos_org) October 31, 2017
🔵🔴 Barça XI#OlympiacosBarça pic.twitter.com/dFXoSrDsiP— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 31, 2017
Matchday 4 continues on Wednesday, when Napoli hosts Manchester City, Tottenham hosts Real Madrid, Besiktas aims to remain perfect and Borussia Dortmund seeks its first win of the competition, at home against Cyprus's APOEL as part of the eight-match slate.