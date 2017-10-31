REPORT: Patriots Likely to Deal Recently-Acquired Draft Pick Before Deadline

Once you think you have the Patriots figured out, they change things up once again. It's impossible to know what they're doing.

New England recently shocked everybody when they traded the man who was once believed to be the next face of the franchise, Jimmy Garoppolo, to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a second-round draft pick. Now, they're looking to keep people on their toes even more as the wheeling and dealing isn't over.



The Patriots are reportedly already shopping that newly acquired pick.



For more thoughts after talking to GMs regarding Jimmy G trade - Pats will deal this pick by 4pm, most likely for a DL... — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) October 31, 2017

Classic New England.

The Patriots may be close to the top of the league as they've rattled off four straight wins on their way to a 6-2 record, but they're clearly not happy with their current roster. They desperately need help on defense, and if they're going to get Brady one more ring, they'll need to look for outside help.

Some people may not be happy with the return on Garoppolo, but grabbing someone who can help them right away will surely change the minds of fans everywhere.