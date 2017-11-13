When is the 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw?

The draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup will take place on Dec. 1, 2017 at the State Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia. Eight teams will be placed in a pot for a total of four, with one team selected from each pot to form a group. The top two teams from each group will advance in the tournament.

Each national team's October 2017 FIFA World Ranking will determine their pot placement. The highest-ranked teams will be placed in Pot 1, the next-highest in Pot 2 and so on. Russia will automatically be placed in Pot 1 as the host nation.

As of Nov. 13, 28 teams have qualified for the World Cup and the remaining eight must play in a playoff to determine their fate. Argentina, Belgium, Brazil and Colombia headline nations who will participate in Russia, while Italy, Sweden, Denmark and Ireland are among the teams fighting for a spot.

The U.S. men's national team failed to qualify for the World Cup after finishing in fifth place in the CONCACAF qualification group.