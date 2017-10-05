The 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals are set to commence in less than a year, but there are still many question marks around which countries will be represented in Russia.

The final stretch of qualification for next summer's tournament is here, meaning the 32-team field will soon be complete. The draw for the group stages at the finals is set to take place on Dec. 1.

Russia, Belgium, Iran and Brazil are among the teams who have already qualified for the finals, while Argentina, the United States and the Netherlands face must-win games this week to propel them to Russia.

A full list of qualifiers for the 21st FIFA World Cup can be found below.

UEFA (Europe)

Qualified: Russia (hosts), Belgium

In Contention: Sweden, France, Netherlands, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Portugal, Germany, Northern Ireland, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Wales, Austria, Poland, Montenegro, Denmark, England, Slovakia, Slovenia, Scotland, Spain, Italy, Albania, Greece, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Cyprus, Croatia, Iceland, Turkey, Ukraine

Recently Eliminated: Czech Republic, Norway, Israel, Hungary, Finland, Kosovo, Romania

AFC (Asia)

Qualified: Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia

In Contention: Syria, Australia

Recently Eliminated: Uzbekistan, China, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Thailand, Qatar

CAF (Africa)

Qualified: None

In Contention: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tunisia, Nigeria, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Gabon, Mali, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Senegal, Cape Verde, Egypt, Uganda, Ghana

Recently Eliminated: Cameroon, Algeria, Guinea, Libya, Congo

CONCACAF (North America)

Qualified: Mexico

In Contention: Costa Rica, United States, Panama, Honduras

Recently Eliminated: Canada, El Salvador, Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti, Jamaica, Guatemala

CONMEBOL (South America)

Qualified: Brazil

In Contention: Colombia, Uruguay, Chile, Argentina, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador

Recently Eliminated: Bolivia, Venezuela

OFC (Oceania)

Qualified: None

In Contention: New Zealand

Recently Eliminated: Solomon Islands, Fiji, New Caledonia, Tahiti, Papua New Guinea