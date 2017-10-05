The 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals will take place in 11 different cities across Russia and will commence on June 14, 2018.
The 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals are set to commence in less than a year, but there are still many question marks around which countries will be represented in Russia.
The final stretch of qualification for next summer's tournament is here, meaning the 32-team field will soon be complete. The draw for the group stages at the finals is set to take place on Dec. 1.
Russia, Belgium, Iran and Brazil are among the teams who have already qualified for the finals, while Argentina, the United States and the Netherlands face must-win games this week to propel them to Russia.
A full list of qualifiers for the 21st FIFA World Cup can be found below.
UEFA (Europe)
Qualified: Russia (hosts), Belgium
In Contention: Sweden, France, Netherlands, Bulgaria, Switzerland, Portugal, Germany, Northern Ireland, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Wales, Austria, Poland, Montenegro, Denmark, England, Slovakia, Slovenia, Scotland, Spain, Italy, Albania, Greece, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Cyprus, Croatia, Iceland, Turkey, Ukraine
Recently Eliminated: Czech Republic, Norway, Israel, Hungary, Finland, Kosovo, Romania
AFC (Asia)
Qualified: Iran, South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia
In Contention: Syria, Australia
Recently Eliminated: Uzbekistan, China, United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Thailand, Qatar
CAF (Africa)
Qualified: None
In Contention: Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tunisia, Nigeria, Zambia, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Gabon, Mali, Burkina Faso, South Africa, Senegal, Cape Verde, Egypt, Uganda, Ghana
Recently Eliminated: Cameroon, Algeria, Guinea, Libya, Congo
CONCACAF (North America)
Qualified: Mexico
In Contention: Costa Rica, United States, Panama, Honduras
Recently Eliminated: Canada, El Salvador, Trinidad & Tobago, Haiti, Jamaica, Guatemala
CONMEBOL (South America)
Qualified: Brazil
In Contention: Colombia, Uruguay, Chile, Argentina, Peru, Paraguay, Ecuador
Recently Eliminated: Bolivia, Venezuela
OFC (Oceania)
Qualified: None
In Contention: New Zealand
Recently Eliminated: Solomon Islands, Fiji, New Caledonia, Tahiti, Papua New Guinea