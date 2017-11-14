The U.S. men's national team turns the page on failing to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1986 with a friendly in Portugal, taking on the 2016 European champions in Leiria (3:45 p.m. ET; FS1, UniMas).

Under interim manager Dave Sarachan, a young, experimental U.S. will take the field against the Cristiano Ronaldo-less opposition, which is tuning up for the World Cup next summer. The Americans, meanwhile, are just looking to start fresh, with a trio of young goalkeepers in camp out to claim the No. 1 role for the next World Cup cycle and a host of other new or seldom called-upon names in camp looking to make an impression.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from this international friendly.

Here is how the teams will line up:

Go time in Portugal. Introducing your final #USMNT starting XI for 2017.



Lineup notes » https://t.co/xFzwHdG4xN pic.twitter.com/UXyGXDIqbr — U.S. Soccer (@ussoccer) November 14, 2017

É este o nosso 11 inicial para o jogo frente aos Estados Unidos! #TudoPorPortugal pic.twitter.com/z9ghsPwDTc — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) November 14, 2017

Here are the rosters for both teams:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Jesse Gonzalez (FC Dallas), Bill Hamid (Midtjylland), Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge)

DEFENDERS: John Brooks (Wolfsburg), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Sheffield United), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Matt Miazga (Vitesse), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), DeAndre Yedlin (Newcastle United)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas), Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls), Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Lynden Gooch (Sunderland), Weston McKennie (Schalke), Kelyn Rowe (New England Revolution), Danny Williams (Huddersfield Town)

FORWARDS: Juan Agudelo (New England Revolution), Dom Dwyer (Orlando City SC), C.J. Sapong (Philadelphia Union), Josh Sargent (St. Louis Scott Gallagher Missouri)

Portugal

GOALKEEPERS: Anthony Lopes (Lyon), Beto (Goztepe), José Sá (FC Porto)

DEFENDERS: Vitorino Antunes (Getafe), Edgar Ié (Lille), Kevin Rodrigues (Real Sociedad), João Cancelo (Inter), Luís Neto (Fenerbahçe), Nélson Semedo (Barcelona), Pepe (Besiktas), Ricardo Ferreira (Braga), Ricardo Pereira (FC Porto)

MIDFIELDERS: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting), Danilo Pereira (FC Porto), João Mário (Inter), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton)

FORWARDS: André Silva (Milan), Bruma (RB Leipzig), Gelson Martins (Sporting), Gonçalo Guedes (Valencia), Rony Lopes (Monaco)