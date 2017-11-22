How to Watch PSG vs. Celtic: Champions League Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the UEFA Champions League match between Paris Saint-Germain and Celtic FC on November 22.

By Avi Creditor
November 22, 2017

PSG is already through to the Champions League knockout stage but it looks to keep its sensational run through its group going when it hosts Celtic in Paris on Wednesday.

PSG is 4-0-0 and has outscored opponents 17-0 in its group games thus far, including a 5-0 win over Celtic in Glasgow on September 12. Led by Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, PSG's attack has been as fearsome as expected, both domestically and in Europe.

Celtic, meanwhile, is left fighting for a third-place finish, which would qualify the club for a place in the Europa League knockout stage. Brendan Rodgers' side sits three points clear of Anderlecht in third place entering Wednesday's matches.

Here is how to watch the game:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match on WatchESPN or via Fubo TV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters