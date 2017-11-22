PSG is already through to the Champions League knockout stage but it looks to keep its sensational run through its group going when it hosts Celtic in Paris on Wednesday.

PSG is 4-0-0 and has outscored opponents 17-0 in its group games thus far, including a 5-0 win over Celtic in Glasgow on September 12. Led by Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani, PSG's attack has been as fearsome as expected, both domestically and in Europe.

Celtic, meanwhile, is left fighting for a third-place finish, which would qualify the club for a place in the Europa League knockout stage. Brendan Rodgers' side sits three points clear of Anderlecht in third place entering Wednesday's matches.

Here is how to watch the game:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Soccer Plus, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: You can watch the match on WatchESPN or via Fubo TV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial here.