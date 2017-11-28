How to Watch Watford vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, Game Time

How to watch the Premier League match between Watford and Manchester United on November 28.

By Avi Creditor
November 28, 2017

Manchester United continues its chase of rival Manchester City in the Premier League when it heads to Vicarage Road to face Watford on Tuesday.

The Red Devils are coming off a scrappy 1-0 win over Brighton and trail Pep Guardiola's unbeaten Man City by eight points. Any dropped points could allow the Citizens to widen the gap when they take to the field on Wednesday at home against Southampton. 

Watford, meanwhile, has won its last two matches and is up to eighth place in the Premier League, with in-demand manager Marcos Silva steering one of the surprise packages of the Premier League season thus far.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Gold

