Chelsea looks to further solidify its place in the Premier League's top four when it hosts struggling Swansea City at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

The Blues enter the day 11 points behind league-leading Manchester City, and they'll be confident of adding to their total when hosting the 19th-place Swans. Paul Clement's woeful side has just two wins all season and is 1-7-2 in its last 10 league matches, already feeling the urgency as it falls deeper into the relegation zone. Winning at the defending champions would surely provide a platform to build on going forward, though.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m.

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold