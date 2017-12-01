The 32 nations headed to next summer's FIFA World Cup will learn their group fates on Friday (10 a.m. ET), sparking over six months of dissection, analysis and prognostication ahead of the opening kick on June 14 at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium.

The draw at the Kremlin will determine the eight groups, from which the top two teams will advance to the knockout stage. Defending champion Germany is among the favorites, vying to becoming the first team to repeat since Pele's Brazil did in 1958 and 1962. The five-time-champion Seleção, now led by Neymar, are contenders again, too, as are past winners Spain and France. The day is also a big one for Argentina's and Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, with rival superstars of the Pot 1 nations likely entering the World Cup at the height of their powers for the last time.

Follow along here for live updates and results as the groups and match schedule for the competition are determined. As the host, Russia goes into the top position in the first group. What happens after that is where all the drama resides (refresh for most recent updates):

GROUP A

1. Russia

2.

3.

4.

GROUP B

1.

2.

3.

4.

GROUP C

1.

2.

3.

4.

GROUP D

1.

2.

3.

4.

GROUP E

1.

2.

3.

4.

GROUP F

1.

2.

3.

4.

GROUP G

1.

2.

3.

4.

GROUP H

1.

2.

3.

4.