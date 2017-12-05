Manchester United looks to punch its ticket to the Champions League knockout stage as it wraps up group play against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.

The Red Devils lead Group A by three points entering the finale and are all but assured of a place in the last 16 but will still want to take care of business at Old Trafford against a CSKA side fighting Basel for a place in the knockout stage. Both CSKA and Basel are on nine points and split their group meetings, with Basel outscoring CSKA 3-2.

A single point will secure Manchester United's place atop the group and in the more favorable pot for Monday's last-16 draw.

Here how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. EST

TV: Fox Sports 2

Live Stream: Watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via Fox Match Pass.