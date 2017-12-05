How to watch the Champions League match between Manchester United and CSKA Moscow on December 5.
Manchester United looks to punch its ticket to the Champions League knockout stage as it wraps up group play against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday.
The Red Devils lead Group A by three points entering the finale and are all but assured of a place in the last 16 but will still want to take care of business at Old Trafford against a CSKA side fighting Basel for a place in the knockout stage. Both CSKA and Basel are on nine points and split their group meetings, with Basel outscoring CSKA 3-2.
A single point will secure Manchester United's place atop the group and in the more favorable pot for Monday's last-16 draw.
Here how to watch the match:
Time: 2:45 p.m. EST
TV: Fox Sports 2
Live Stream: Watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via Fox Match Pass.