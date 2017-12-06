How to Watch Tottenham vs. APOEL Nicosia: Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch the Champions League match between Tottenham and APOEL Nicosia on December 6.

By Avi Creditor
December 06, 2017

Tottenham may be struggling in the Premier League, but Spurs can put the finishing touches on a wonderful Champions League group stage performance when they host Cyprus upstart APOEL at Wembley Stadium. 

Tottenham has outlasted Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund to win its group and cement a place in the knockout stage. Real Madrid can finish level with Tottenham on points, but by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker, Spurs can finish no worst than first.

APOEL, meanwhile, has something to fight for, as it could stunningly finish above Dortmund for third place and a spot in the Europa League knockout stage if it can secure a result–all while only having scored two goals in five matches thus far.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 2:45 p.m.

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via WatchESPN and Fox Match Pass.

