Tottenham may be struggling in the Premier League, but Spurs can put the finishing touches on a wonderful Champions League group stage performance when they host Cyprus upstart APOEL at Wembley Stadium.

Tottenham has outlasted Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund to win its group and cement a place in the knockout stage. Real Madrid can finish level with Tottenham on points, but by virtue of the head-to-head tiebreaker, Spurs can finish no worst than first.

APOEL, meanwhile, has something to fight for, as it could stunningly finish above Dortmund for third place and a spot in the Europa League knockout stage if it can secure a result–all while only having scored two goals in five matches thus far.

Here's how to watch the game:

Time: 2:45 p.m.

TV: Fox Soccer Plus

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via WatchESPN and Fox Match Pass.