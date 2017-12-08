For a second straight year, Toronto FC hosts the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup final, with both looking to hoist the trophy at BMO Field (4 p.m. EST; ESPN, UniMas).

Last season, the Sounders prevailed in penalty kicks after a scoreless draw, one in which the Sounders didn't register a shot on goal. Toronto FC was robbed by goalkeeper Stefan Frei in extra time, when he made his legendary diving save on Jozy Altidore, and again in penalty kicks. Now on the heels of a league-record season and riding the star trio of Altidore, Michael Bradley and Sebastian Giovinco, TFC sets out to exact revenge all while becoming the first MLS team to win a league title, domestic cup, Supporters' Shield treble.

Seattle, meanwhile, is back in the final, has a healthy Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris to complement midfield stars Nicolas Lodeiro and Cristian Roldan and is hoping to become the first team since the LA Galaxy in 2011 and 2012 and the fourth team ever to repeat as champions. Either way, MLS history will be made in Canada.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout this title match.

Here are the line-ups for the final: