LIVE: Toronto FC, Seattle Sounders Square Off in MLS Cup Final Rematch

Follow along here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Toronto FC hosts the Seattle Sounders in the 2017 MLS Cup.

By Avi Creditor
December 08, 2017

For a second straight year, Toronto FC hosts the Seattle Sounders in the MLS Cup final, with both looking to hoist the trophy at BMO Field (4 p.m. EST; ESPN, UniMas).

Last season, the Sounders prevailed in penalty kicks after a scoreless draw, one in which the Sounders didn't register a shot on goal. Toronto FC was robbed by goalkeeper Stefan Frei in extra time, when he made his legendary diving save on Jozy Altidore, and again in penalty kicks. Now on the heels of a league-record season and riding the star trio of Altidore, Michael Bradley and Sebastian Giovinco, TFC sets out to exact revenge all while becoming the first MLS team to win a league title, domestic cup, Supporters' Shield treble.

Seattle, meanwhile, is back in the final, has a healthy Clint Dempsey and Jordan Morris to complement midfield stars Nicolas Lodeiro and Cristian Roldan and is hoping to become the first team since the LA Galaxy in 2011 and 2012 and the fourth team ever to repeat as champions. Either way, MLS history will be made in Canada.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout this title match.

Here are the line-ups for the final:

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters