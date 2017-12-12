LAFC doesn't need the help of its soon-to-be MLS counterparts, but it'll have the opportunity to poach players and assets from its 22 future opponents in Tuesday's MLS expansion draft.

Backed by billions and with a vision to reset the standard in MLS, LAFC is guided by manager Bob Bradley, who will cultivate his second MLS expansion team–20 years after the first, in Chicago. He has already begun to put his stamp on the club, following the the signing of Mexican Designated Player Carlos Vela by reacquainting with Egyptian international defender Omar Gaber and acquiring center back Walker Zimmerman from FC Dallas via trade.

On Tuesday, LAFC has the chance to add five more players in an abbreviated edition of the expansion draft. Until last year, clubs were able to take 10 players from teams around the league, but that number was cut in half for Minnesota United and Atlanta United, and for good reason. For the most part, players picked in the expansion draft traditionally don't wind up making an impact for the selecting club–if they even make the final roster at all. Depending on how a team is choosing to build its roster, the expansion draft might be nothing more than a minor footnote on the road to opening day.

That said, this is essentially a free chance for LAFC to either add roster filler, acquire desirable assets that can be spun off or pluck a diamond in the rough and land a genuine contributor for Year 1. MLS unveiled each team's list of unprotected players on Monday, with Homegrown Players and Generation Adidas signings automatically exempt. Free agents are not exempt, but for the ones left unprotected, LAFC would have little incentive to waste an expansion draft pick on a player it could then sign immediately after the draft is over.

LAFC can take no more than one player from a single club during the five-round process. So who might Bradley and VP of soccer operations John Thorrington might look at? Here are five notable, intriguing names available for selection:

Jeff Attinella, Portland Timbers

LAFC has yet to sign a goalkeeper (could free agent, UCLA great and L.A. area native Nick Rimando be an enticing option, perhaps?), and Attinella is certainly a capable component of a goalkeeping corps. He wound up being the Timbers' starter for the final nine games of the regular season and into the playoffs, is on a reasonable deal of just over $100,000, according to the most recent MLS Players Union figures. Fun fact: Attinella was picked in last year's expansion draft by Minnesota, before being flipped to Portland.

Raheem Edwards, Toronto FC

Edwards was a revelation for TFC this season, largely overshadowed because of his star-studded teammates, but effective as an attacking left back. The TFC academy product had a goal and six assists in 21 games (10 starts), and there would be very little risk to this selection. On a bargain-basement deal of $53,000 in 2017, the 22-year-old Edwards is the exact kind of player teams would target in this forum.

Khiry Shelton, New York City FC

The former No. 2 overall MLS SuperDraft pick took a step back in his third season, scoring just three times for Patrick Vieira's side. He had 20 goals in his first two seasons, though, was on a base salary of $92,950 and could provide attacking depth on the wing. In January 2016, the 24-year-old Shelton was part of the U.S. national team's annual winter training camp. There's goal-scoring talent that still remains.

Harry Shipp, Seattle Sounders

The 2017 runner-up Sounders also left midfield stalwart Osvaldo Alonso unprotected, but there's little reason for LAFC to inherit a seven-figure salary (Alonso made $1.1 million in 2017) for a 32-year-old, oft-injured player. Shipp, however, comes at a more palatable $145,000 and still possesses the talent that made him and MLS Rookie of the Year finalist in 2014. His career trajectory never took off from there, and his rookie season remains his most prolific. The talent remains, though, evidenced by his role in the Sounders' Western Conference final triumph over the Houston Dynamo, and perhaps Bradley is the coach who can extract the most out the 26-year-old after unsatisfactory stops in Montreal and Seattle.

Josh Williams, Columbus Crew

A veteran right back who found a surprising goal-scoring touch in 2017, Williams is 29, on a reasonable deal ($110,000) and would offer more depth at the position behind Gaber without taking up an international roster slot. He can also play in the center and is the type of MLS-tested player that expansion teams often need more than most think.