How to watch Manchester City vs. Swansea City.

Wednesday’s match between Manchester City and Swansea City is a big one for both clubs.

Man City is looking to continue its undefeated start in the Premier League, while Swansea is hoping to climb out of the relegation zone.

City beat Manchester United in a tightly contested derby on Sunday, improving to 15–1–0 in league action. Swansea clawed its way to a 1–0 win over West Brom on Saturday, its first Premier League win since Oct. 14 against Huddersfield.

Wednesday’s game will be played at the Liberty Stadium, where Swansea claimed its only win in its last 15 matches against Man City—a 1–0 victory in March 2012.

How to watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold