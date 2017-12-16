Arsenal takes on Newcastle at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday in Premier League action.

The Gunners have a chance to move into the top four with a win, as they currently sit one point behind the trio of Tottenham, Liverpool and Burnley. Newcastle will look to secure at least a point and stay clear of the relegation zone.

Arsenal played to a 0–0 draw against West Ham on Wednesday, its second straight draw. That game marked Jack Wilshere's first Premier League start in nearly two years. Newcastle lost 1–0 to Everton in midweek.

How to watch

Time: Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. ET

TV: CNBC

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold