Chelsea takes on Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Blues look to remain near the top of the Premier League table.

Chelsea bounced back from a 1–0 defeat to West Ham last weekend with a 3–1 victory over Huddersfield on Tuesday. Chelsea is currently third in the league with 35 points, four points ahead of Tottenham, Liverpool and Burnley. Southampton sits in 11th after failing to win any of its last four matches. The Saints were drubbed 4–1 by Leicester on Wednesday.

The match will be Chelsea's last tune-up before the League Cup quarterfinal against Bournemouth on Wednesday.

How to watch

Time: Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold