How to Watch Chelsea vs. Southampton Online: Game Time, Live Stream

How to watch Chelsea vs. Southampton. 

By Dan Gartland
December 16, 2017

Chelsea takes on Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as the Blues look to remain near the top of the Premier League table. 

Chelsea bounced back from a 1–0 defeat to West Ham last weekend with a 3–1 victory over Huddersfield on Tuesday. Chelsea is currently third in the league with 35 points, four points ahead of Tottenham, Liverpool and Burnley. Southampton sits in 11th after failing to win any of its last four matches. The Saints were drubbed 4–1 by Leicester on Wednesday. 

The match will be Chelsea's last tune-up before the League Cup quarterfinal against Bournemouth on Wednesday. 

How to watch

Time: Saturday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: NBC Sports Gold

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters