Sevilla Fires Manager Eduardo Berizzo One Month After He Revealed Cancer Diagnosis

Eduardo Berizzo was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November. 

By Dan Gartland
December 22, 2017

Eduardo Berizzo, who was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, has been fired as manager of Sevilla, the club announced Friday

Sevilla said the dismissal was “due to the team's poor run.” The team has won three of its last 10 La Liga matches and currently sits fifth in the league table. It was beaten 3–1 by Real Sociedad on Wednesday and 5–0 by Real Madrid on Dec. 9. The club says it is already close to hiring another coach. 

Berizzo, 48, was hired in May after a successful run at Celta Vigo. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in November and his players used the news as motivation to complete a comeback from down 3–0 against Liverpool in the Champions League. The club wound up advancing to the knockout stage, where it will face Manchester United.

“Sevilla FC wants to show their full support to the coach right now and wishes him a speedy recovery,” the club said in a statement announcing the diagnosis. Exactly a month later, he was let go. 

