Christian Pulisic is in Washington, D.C., for the holidays, more than a two–hour drive from his hometown of Hershey, Pa. That left him roughly 130 miles from his dog—and as any dog owner would tell you, that's 130 miles too far.

So Pulisic turned to Twitter for some help. On Friday, Pulisic asked his followers whether anyone would be able to drive his dog from Hershey to D.C. for the holidays.

Anyone willing to drive my pup from Hershey to Washington DC so I can see him for the holidays:) pic.twitter.com/Rb4bijEMvz — Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) December 22, 2017

And someone actually did it!

I actually got done making this happen a little bit ago. pic.twitter.com/CWK4OlLA5S — Tristan Gilliland-Kunkle (@410RaceChaser) December 24, 2017

2 of the kindest people I’ve ever met. Thank you 🐶 https://t.co/XXOGeokY2W — Christian Pulisic (@cpulisic_10) December 24, 2017

Landon Donovan approved.

Absolutely legendary. You’re a true American hero 🇺🇸⚽️👏🏼🎅🏻✌🏼🙌❤️ https://t.co/gzb7WnmaxY — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) December 25, 2017

Damn, a shout out from Landon Donovan on Christmas Eve no less. Merry Christmas dude. I’m no hero, I just love dogs and soccer. — Tristan Gilliland-Kunkle (@410RaceChaser) December 25, 2017

That makes you a hero in my book! Merry Christmas 🎅🏻 https://t.co/SSpLr0OTM9 — Landon Donovan (@landondonovan) December 25, 2017

That's an even better assist than Pulisic's exquisite pass to Jozy Altidore in front of net against Panama in October. If I were running for U.S. Soccer president, I'd propose hiring someone whose sole responsibility would be to drive Pulisic's dog around wherever the 19-year-old desired.