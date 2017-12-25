Christian Pulisic Reunites With His Dog for Holidays With Help From Twitter

On Friday, Pulisic asked his followers whether anyone would be able to drive his dog from Hershey, Pa., to D.C. for the holidays. 

By Stanley Kay
December 25, 2017

Christian Pulisic is in Washington, D.C., for the holidays, more than a two–hour drive from his hometown of Hershey, Pa. That left him roughly 130 miles from his dog—and as any dog owner would tell you, that's 130 miles too far. 

So Pulisic turned to Twitter for some help. On Friday, Pulisic asked his followers whether anyone would be able to drive his dog from Hershey to D.C. for the holidays. 

And someone actually did it! 

Landon Donovan approved. 

That's an even better assist than Pulisic's exquisite pass to Jozy Altidore in front of net against Panama in October. If I were running for U.S. Soccer president, I'd propose hiring someone whose sole responsibility would be to drive Pulisic's dog around wherever the 19-year-old desired. 

