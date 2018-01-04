How to Watch Numancia vs. Real Madrid: Copa Del Rey Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the first leg of the Copa del Rey last-16 encounter between Numancia and Real Madrid on Thursday, January 4.

By Avi Creditor
January 04, 2018

Numancia has a tall task on its hands. 

The Spanish Segunda Division side must go head-to-head with mighty Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey round of 16, and it hosts the first leg on Thursday.

Real Madrid is trailing Barcelona by a hefty margin in La Liga, so the Copa del Rey may be its only shot at domestic silverware this season (aside from the Spanish Super Cup won prior to the start of the league campaign).

Numancia was able to spring an upset in the previous round, taking down La Liga side Malaga, but the degree of difficulty is significantly higher this time around as both sides vie for a place in the quarterfinals.

The second leg will take place on Jan. 10 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Here's how to watch the first leg:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters