Numancia has a tall task on its hands.

The Spanish Segunda Division side must go head-to-head with mighty Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey round of 16, and it hosts the first leg on Thursday.

Real Madrid is trailing Barcelona by a hefty margin in La Liga, so the Copa del Rey may be its only shot at domestic silverware this season (aside from the Spanish Super Cup won prior to the start of the league campaign).

Numancia was able to spring an upset in the previous round, taking down La Liga side Malaga, but the degree of difficulty is significantly higher this time around as both sides vie for a place in the quarterfinals.

The second leg will take place on Jan. 10 at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.

Here's how to watch the first leg:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV.