How to Watch Tottenham vs. West Ham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and West Ham on Thursday, January 4.

By Avi Creditor
January 04, 2018

The Premier League's holiday slate finally comes to a close on Thursday, when Tottenham hosts West Ham in a London derby.

Tottenham can climb within a point of the top four with a victory, with Liverpool currently four points clear and sitting in the final Champions League place. Spurs have enjoyed the festive season, winning three straight matches in a 10-day span after being humbled by Manchester City 4-1 on December 16.

The same can't be said for West Ham, which is 1-1-1 during the holiday rush, though it won its most recent game with late heroics in a 2-1 triumph over West Brom.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

