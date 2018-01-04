The Premier League's holiday slate finally comes to a close on Thursday, when Tottenham hosts West Ham in a London derby.

Tottenham can climb within a point of the top four with a victory, with Liverpool currently four points clear and sitting in the final Champions League place. Spurs have enjoyed the festive season, winning three straight matches in a 10-day span after being humbled by Manchester City 4-1 on December 16.

The same can't be said for West Ham, which is 1-1-1 during the holiday rush, though it won its most recent game with late heroics in a 2-1 triumph over West Brom.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

