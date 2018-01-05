How to Watch Liverpool vs. Everton: FA Cup Live Stream, Game Time, TV Channel

How to watch Everton vs. Liverpool in the FA Cup on Friday, January 5.

By Dan Gartland
January 05, 2018

Liverpool and Everton meet Friday in a bonus edition of the Merseyside Derby in the third round of the FA Cup. 

The match will be played at Anfield but Everton will be facing a weakened Reds side without Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah. Salah is injured and Coutinho, who is also dealing with a thigh injury, is being held out as Liverpool continues to field transfer bids for the talented Brazilian playmaker. Manager Jurgen Klopp said Thursday, though, that he expects Coutinho to play against Manchester City on Jan. 14. Friday could be the Liverpool debut of center back Virgil van Dijk. 

Everton hasn’t won since Dec. 18 against Swansea, with two draws and two losses in its last four games. Liverpool has won three straight, including 2–1 over Burnley on Monday. 

How to watch

Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

