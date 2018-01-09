Atletico Madrid appears destined for the next round of the Copa del Rey, and it will look to polish off Lleida Esportiu in the second leg of their round-of-16 clash on Tuesday.

Diego Simeone's side won 4-0 in the first leg, away from the Wanda Metropolitano, meaning there should be little drama in the second leg. That game marked Diego Costa's return to Atletico Madrid after a lengthy wait, due to the club's transfer ban, and he responded by scoring five minutes after his appearance off the bench.

Lleida Esportiu, which plays in Spain's Segunda B Division, surely has its hands full as it tries to stave off elimination and pull off the improbable upset.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial here.