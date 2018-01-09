How to watch the Copa del Rey second leg match between Atletico Madrid and Lleida Esportiu on Tuesday, January 9.
Atletico Madrid appears destined for the next round of the Copa del Rey, and it will look to polish off Lleida Esportiu in the second leg of their round-of-16 clash on Tuesday.
Diego Simeone's side won 4-0 in the first leg, away from the Wanda Metropolitano, meaning there should be little drama in the second leg. That game marked Diego Costa's return to Atletico Madrid after a lengthy wait, due to the club's transfer ban, and he responded by scoring five minutes after his appearance off the bench.
Lleida Esportiu, which plays in Spain's Segunda B Division, surely has its hands full as it tries to stave off elimination and pull off the improbable upset.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Live stream: Watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial here.