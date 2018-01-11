Lionel Messi may have some new teammates, but there's still no question as to who runs the show at Barcelona.

With Philippe Coutinho looking on in the stands and hours after Barcelona announced the signing of Colombian center back Yerry Mina, Messi put on a show at Camp Nou, scoring two similar goals in the first 15 minutes of Barcelona's round-of-16 second leg vs. Celta Vigo in the Copa del Rey.

Messi twice volleyed home left-footed attempts from the center of the box, giving Barcelona a 3-1 aggregate edge in the process. Barcelona drew Celta Vigo 1-1 in the home leg, with Messi and a number of Barcelona first-choice regulars getting a breather. That away goal gave Barcelona the slight edge coming home, and Messi expanded on that in no time.

In the 13th minute, Messi reached back with his left foot and volleyed in the opener, with Jordi Alba providing the service and Luis Suarez allowing it to reach the Argentine superstar.

Messi’s first of the day: A wicked left-footed volley (via @beINSPORTSUSA) pic.twitter.com/cbzse7Y8bV — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) January 11, 2018

Two minutes later Messi was at it again, with Jordi Alba again setting him up for another left-footed finish.

And Messi's second of the day, two minutes later, courtesy of that same left foot (via @ESbeINSPORTS) pic.twitter.com/oeuXfg101i — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) January 11, 2018

Messi helped pad Barcelona's advantage even more before the half-hour mark, returning the favor to Jordi Alba with an inch-perfect diagonal ball, which the sliding left back rifled home to make it 3-0 on the night, 4-1 on aggregate.

👀 The pass from Messi on Barcelona’s third 👀 … (via @beINSPORTSUSA) pic.twitter.com/4WM1pns9xB — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) January 11, 2018

The discrepancy on the scoreboard grew moments later. Luis Suarez pounced on an ill-advised, deflected back pass, finishing with ease in the 31st minute to make it 4-0 on the night and 5-1 on aggregate.

GOOOOOAAAAALLLL!!!!



A sloppy Pione Sisto back pass allows @LuisSuarez9 to get a piece of the goal action. 4-0! #CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/atz0WIEjIx — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) January 11, 2018

Barcelona is looking to join the seven other contenders in the quarterfinals, with Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Sevilla, Espanyol, Leganes and Deportivo Alaves already punching their tickets.