Barcelona is hoping to punch its ticket to the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, but it must overcome a pesky Celta Vigo in order to do so on Thursday.

Celta Vigo held Barcelona, which fielded a second-choice squad, to a 1-1 draw in their opening leg, and the two sides head to Camp Nou to determine which will advance in the domestic cup competition.

La Liga-leading Barcelona has been busy off the field, landing the likes of Philippe Coutinho and Yerry Mina in the transfer market, but both South Americans will not take part on Thursday. Instead, expect the usual cast of Barcelona characters to return to action as Ernesto Valverde looks to maintain the hunt for silverware on multiple fronts. Barcelona holds the slight edge heading into the second leg by virtue of its away goal in the opening leg.

So far, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Valencia, Leganes and Deportivo Alaves have punched their quarterfinal tickets.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial here.