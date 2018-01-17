This video, by fourth-division Argentine side Sportivo Dock Sud, is allegedly of drills designed to help improve the play of its goalkeepers. I’m not sure it’s going to work.

Props to the goalkeeping coach for introducing innovative and dangerous new methods but they look like they’re just designed to make for a cool video. What purpose does the burning fence serve? Why are they riding a bike, only to hop off and get in a normal defensive position? Why is there a player laying on a bench while his teammate flops around in the mud?

But then again, Dock Sud has only allowed two goals in its last five matches, so maybe it’s not as crazy as it looks.

[via Howler]