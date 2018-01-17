How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Sevilla: Copa Del Rey Live Stream, TV Info

How to watch the Copa del Rey quarterfinal first leg match between Atletico Madrid and Sevilla on Wednesday, January 17.

By Avi Creditor
January 17, 2018

Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are both looking to advance in the Copa del Rey, and they kick off their quarterfinal tie at Atleti's Estadio Wanda Metropolitano on Wednesday.

Both are multiple-time champions of the competition, with Atletico Madrid winning 10 times and Sevilla winning five, but it's been a while since either lifted the trophy. Atletico Madrid's last triumph came in 2014, while Sevilla last won it in 2010–though it fell to Barcelona in extra time in the 2016 final.

After coasting by Lleida Esportiu in the round of 16 on a 7-0 aggregate, Atletico Madrid figures to meet more resistance in Sevilla, which easily handled Cadiz in the previous round to advance on a 4-1 aggregate. 

Here's how to watch their first leg:

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up for a free seven-day trial here.

