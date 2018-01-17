Barcelona continues its run at a fourth straight Copa del Rey title and a record 30th overall when it travels to city rival Espanyol for the first leg of their quarterfinal clash on Wednesday.

Barcelona routed Celta Vigo in the second leg of their round-of-16 clash behind a virtuoso performance from Lionel Messi, and the Blaugrana look to continue their winning ways against their neighboring foe. It's the first of three matchups in a few-week span between the two sides, with Barcelona hosting the second leg on Jan. 25 before Espanyol hosts a league match on Feb. 4.

Barcelona coasted in the first meeting between the two sides this season, winning 5-0 on Sept. 9 thanks to a Messi hat trick and goals from Gerard Pique and Luis Suarez.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: Watch the match live via Fubo TV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.