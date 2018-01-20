How to watch Brighton vs. Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, January 20.
Chelsea has struggled in the attack lately, but it will hope to find its way at relegation-threatened Brighton.
Chelsea needed penalty kicks to overcome Norwich City after a 1-1 draw in their FA Cup third-round replay this past week. That match followed four straight draws across all competitions–including three straight 0-0 draws–which have prompted transfer rumors to swirl around Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea will be hoping for a repeat of Boxing Day, when it beat Brighton 2-0 in London. That kicked off a four-game winless run for the hosts, who are just three points clear of the drop zone.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
TV: NBCSN
Live Stream: You can watch the match live on FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.