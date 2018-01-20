Chelsea has struggled in the attack lately, but it will hope to find its way at relegation-threatened Brighton.

Chelsea needed penalty kicks to overcome Norwich City after a 1-1 draw in their FA Cup third-round replay this past week. That match followed four straight draws across all competitions–including three straight 0-0 draws–which have prompted transfer rumors to swirl around Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will be hoping for a repeat of Boxing Day, when it beat Brighton 2-0 in London. That kicked off a four-game winless run for the hosts, who are just three points clear of the drop zone.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.