How to Watch Brighton vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Brighton vs. Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday, January 20.

By Avi Creditor
January 20, 2018

Chelsea has struggled in the attack lately, but it will hope to find its way at relegation-threatened Brighton.

Chelsea needed penalty kicks to overcome Norwich City after a 1-1 draw in their FA Cup third-round replay this past week. That match followed four straight draws across all competitions–including three straight 0-0 draws–which have prompted transfer rumors to swirl around Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea will be hoping for a repeat of Boxing Day, when it beat Brighton 2-0 in London. That kicked off a four-game winless run for the hosts, who are just three points clear of the drop zone.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters