Tottenham is eyeing a place in the Premier League's top four, but it can't lose focus of the task at hand at St. Mary's on Sunday vs. Southampton.

Spurs enter the match in top form, unbeaten in five straight league games (4-0-1) since a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City. Harry Kane is atop the league's scoring charts again with 20 goals, and he'll lead the line against the Saints, who are wallowing just a point clear of the drop zone and have not won a game in the league since Nov. 26–a span of 10 matches.

Tottenham will hope for a repeat of Boxing Day, when it beat Southampton handily in a 5-2 rout at Wembley Stadium.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on FuboTV.