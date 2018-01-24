PSG looks to continue its march toward another Coupe de France title when it hosts Guingamp in the round of 32 on Wednesday.

The Ligue 1 runaway leader has won the last three Coupe de France trophies and is the odds-on favorite to make it four in a row, but it must overcome the last non-PSG side to win it, the 2014 champion Guingamp.

If their league meeting earlier this season is anything to go by, PSG will coast, given it won 3-0 away from home. Guingamp also enters the match as a loser of two straight in the league. Not all is rosy for PSG, though. Kylian Mbappe is out for an undetermined time after suffering an injury in a surprise 2-1 loss to Lyon over the weekend–a match Neymar sat out with an apparent muscle injury.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.