How to watch PSG vs. Guingamp in the Coupe de France round of 32 on Wednesday, January 24.
PSG looks to continue its march toward another Coupe de France title when it hosts Guingamp in the round of 32 on Wednesday.
The Ligue 1 runaway leader has won the last three Coupe de France trophies and is the odds-on favorite to make it four in a row, but it must overcome the last non-PSG side to win it, the 2014 champion Guingamp.
If their league meeting earlier this season is anything to go by, PSG will coast, given it won 3-0 away from home. Guingamp also enters the match as a loser of two straight in the league. Not all is rosy for PSG, though. Kylian Mbappe is out for an undetermined time after suffering an injury in a surprise 2-1 loss to Lyon over the weekend–a match Neymar sat out with an apparent muscle injury.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
TV: beIN Sports
Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.