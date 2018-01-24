How to Watch PSG vs. Guingamp: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Info

How to watch PSG vs. Guingamp in the Coupe de France round of 32 on Wednesday, January 24.

By Avi Creditor
January 24, 2018

PSG looks to continue its march toward another Coupe de France title when it hosts Guingamp in the round of 32 on Wednesday.

The Ligue 1 runaway leader has won the last three Coupe de France trophies and is the odds-on favorite to make it four in a row, but it must overcome the last non-PSG side to win it, the 2014 champion Guingamp.

If their league meeting earlier this season is anything to go by, PSG will coast, given it won 3-0 away from home. Guingamp also enters the match as a loser of two straight in the league. Not all is rosy for PSG, though. Kylian Mbappe is out for an undetermined time after suffering an injury in a surprise 2-1 loss to Lyon over the weekend–a match Neymar sat out with an apparent muscle injury.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters