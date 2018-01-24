Real Madrid hosts Leganes in the second leg of their Copa del Rey quarterfinal on Wednesday, looking to avoid the upset and advance to the final four.

Real Madrid won at Leganes in the opening leg, with Marco Asensio's excellent late goal the difference in the 1-0 triumph. It remains to be seen if Cristiano Ronaldo will play after suffering a gash to his head that required stitches.

Regardless, Real Madrid will be favored to persevere at the Bernabeu, especially after a cathartic 7-1 win over Deportivo la Coruña in league play over the weekend.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.