Barcelona Signs Montreal Impact Rising Star Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla

The 18-year-old is on his way to play for Barcelona B after impressing in limited action with the Montreal Impact in MLS.

By 90Min
January 25, 2018

Barcelona has completed the capture of talented Montreal Impact youngster Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla on a three-year contract.

The 18-year-old was announced via the club's website on Thursday and will immediately take up a place in the club's B team ahead of a potential first-team breakthrough in the coming seasons.

Barcelona has the option to extend Tabla's deal by a further two years if he impressed enough during his Camp Nou stay and, if La Blaugrana take up that option, he will see his buyout clause increase from £22m to £65m.

Tabla completed his medical at the club's training complex on Thursday morning and put pen to paper on the terms of his deal at the Ciutat Esportiva offices alongside Barca B director Silvio Elias and academy technical secretary Jose Mari Bakero–whose son, Jon, was just drafted by the Chicago Fire.

The 18-year-old was originally born in Abidjan in the Ivory Coast, but moved to Canada with his family as a child.

He joined Montreal FC's youth set up not long after and worked his way up through the age levels until he made his senior bow for the club in April 2016.

Tabla went on to feature 21 times for the USL side before he was promoted into the Montreal Impact squad six months later and he went on to bag three goals and two assists in 24 outings for the Major League Soccer team.

Considered to be the hottest prospect in Canadian football, the Under-20 international was snapped up by Barcelona before other interested parties could lay claim to him.

Tabla is adept at playing on either wing, with the primarily right wideman also comfortable cutting inside from a left wing position.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters