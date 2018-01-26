How to Watch Yeovil Town vs. Manchester United: FA Cup Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch the FA Cup fourth-round match between Yeovil Town and Manchester United on Friday, January 26.

By Avi Creditor
January 26, 2018

Manchester United takes on the lowest-ranked side remaining in the FA Cup field when it travels to Huish Park to face League Two's Yeovil Town in the fourth round of the competition on Friday.

Just 32 teams remain, and with Yeovil Town battling relegation in League Two, Jose Mourinho's Man United will be heavily favored to advance, even in a charged, road atmosphere. The match could mark the club debut for Alexis Sanchez, who joined from Arsenal in a player swap involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan earlier this week. The match marks Mourinho's 100th in charge of Manchester United, and it comes on his 55th birthday–a day after he signed a contract extension through 2020.

The winner will advance to the round of 16 and keep hopes of lifting silverware this season alive.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

