How to Watch Valencia vs. Real Madrid: La Liga Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Info

How to watch Valencia vs. Real Madrid in La Liga on Saturday, January 27.

By Avi Creditor
January 27, 2018

Real Madrid hopes to recover from being dumped out of the Copa del Rey when it faces Valencia in a top-four showdown in La Liga.

It looked like Real Madrid had corrected its course after a 7-1 thrashing of Deportivo la Coruña in league play last weekend, but it was stunned by Leganes at the Bernabeu on Wednesday, once again raising the heat on manager Zinedine Zidane. In order to cool it off, the fourth-place Los Blancos will need to come up with a win against third-place Valencia, which has gone an uneven 3-4-0 in its last seven league matches but managed to reach the Copa del Rey semifinals in dramatic fashion, ousting Alaves in penalties.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

