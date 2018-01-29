MLS Expected to Award David Beckham Miami Expansion Franchise at Last

David Beckham and his ownership group have waited for this day for some time. MLS appears to be headed back to Miami.

By Avi Creditor
January 29, 2018

What began four years ago finally appears to be hitting the finish line on Monday.

David Beckham and his partners are set to be awarded an MLS expansion team in Miami after years of setbacks, hurdles and uncertainty. Beckham, Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure and MLS commissioner Don Garber will be among the dignitaries at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, where it is expected that the league will confirm the bid.

The event comes nearly four years to the day that the league and Beckham announced plans for a franchise in the city. The club was always contingent on a plan to build a soccer-specific stadium, and after multiple sites fell through, it appears that Beckham and his group have a location in the Overtown neighborhood of the city.

More details are expected to be unveiled at noon ET, when Garber and Beckham share the stage again for another press conference. You can watch it below:

A Miami MLS franchise would be the second in MLS. The Miami Fusion began play in the league in 1998 but were contracted soon after in 2001. The league's footprint in the Southeast has grown considerably in the last few years, with the addition of Orlando City SC and Atlanta United. Nashville will be joining the league as well after being granted an expansion team in December.

