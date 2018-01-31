How to Watch Tottenham vs. Manchester United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Manchester United vs. Tottenham in the Premier League on Wednesday, January 31.

By Dan Gartland
January 31, 2018

Manchester United and Tottenham are set to face off Wednesday in the Premier League in a match with major top-four implications.

United currently sits second in the table with 53 points, well behind Manchester City’s 65-point pace, and Tottenham is in fifth, two points behind Liverpool with 45 points. 

The Reds cruised to a 4–0 win over League Two bottom feeders Yeovil Town on Friday, while Tottenham played to a 1–1 draw away to fourth-tier Newport County on Saturday. 

Tottenham will be without Toby Alderweireld, Serge Aurier and Harry Winks, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly are out injury for United. Alexis Sanchez is expected to get his first Premier League start after debuting at Yeovil. 

How to watch

Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters