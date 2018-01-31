Manchester United and Tottenham are set to face off Wednesday in the Premier League in a match with major top-four implications.

United currently sits second in the table with 53 points, well behind Manchester City’s 65-point pace, and Tottenham is in fifth, two points behind Liverpool with 45 points.

The Reds cruised to a 4–0 win over League Two bottom feeders Yeovil Town on Friday, while Tottenham played to a 1–1 draw away to fourth-tier Newport County on Saturday.

Tottenham will be without Toby Alderweireld, Serge Aurier and Harry Winks, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Eric Bailly are out injury for United. Alexis Sanchez is expected to get his first Premier League start after debuting at Yeovil.

How to watch

Time: 2:55 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: Watch live on Fubo TV.