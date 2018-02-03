League-leading PSG got back to its winning ways last weekend and will look to continue that run when it hits the road to take on Lille.

Following a late defeat at Lyon, PSG bounced back with a 4-0 win over Montpellier in league play before dispatching Rennes 3-2 in the Coupe de la Ligue semifinals to set up a title clash vs. Monaco.

Neymar has returned to action and he'll look to build on his 17-goal maiden campaign in France, which trails only teammate Edinson Cavani for the league lead.

Lille is struggling and hopes to take at least a point in the fight against relegation, with the club just a point clear of the relegation playoff place.

