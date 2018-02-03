How to Watch Lille vs. PSG: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Lille vs. PSG in Ligue 1 on Saturday, February 3.

By Avi Creditor
February 03, 2018

League-leading PSG got back to its winning ways last weekend and will look to continue that run when it hits the road to take on Lille.

Following a late defeat at Lyon, PSG bounced back with a 4-0 win over Montpellier in league play before dispatching Rennes 3-2 in the Coupe de la Ligue semifinals to set up a title clash vs. Monaco.

Neymar has returned to action and he'll look to build on his 17-goal maiden campaign in France, which trails only teammate Edinson Cavani for the league lead.

Lille is struggling and hopes to take at least a point in the fight against relegation, with the club just a point clear of the relegation playoff place. 

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 11 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters