How to Watch Mainz vs. Bayern Munich: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Mainz vs. Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga on Saturday, February 3.

By Avi Creditor
February 03, 2018

Bayern Munich is rolling toward a sixth straight Bundesliga title, and its next stop on the procession is at Mainz on Saturday.

Bayern is 16 points clear of second-place Bayer Leverkusen through 20 matches and has won 12 of its last 13 league games, including its last seven.

Mainz, meanwhile, is just three points clear of the relegation playoff in the Bundesliga and has won just two of its last 12 games. In their earlier meeting this season, Bayern rolled to a 4-0 rout in Allianz Arena, and Mainz will be hopeful of a change in fortune.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

