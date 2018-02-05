How to Watch Watford vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch Watford and Chelsea in the Premier League on Monday, February 5. 

By Avi Creditor
February 05, 2018

Chelsea and Watford finish off the Premier League matchweek when they do battle at Vicarage Road on Monday.

Chelsea can leapfrog Liverpool for third place with a victory, but it will take a better performance than what the Blues put forth last time out to get the victory. A shocking 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth delivered a blow to Antonio Conte's side, which is now just a point clear of fifth-place Tottenham.

Watford enters in a rough run of form, though, winless in its last five league matches and just three points clear of the drop zone despite sitting in 11th place. The Hornets could use a bounce-back performance to put themselves on stronger footing.

How to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

