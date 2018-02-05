Chelsea and Watford finish off the Premier League matchweek when they do battle at Vicarage Road on Monday.

Chelsea can leapfrog Liverpool for third place with a victory, but it will take a better performance than what the Blues put forth last time out to get the victory. A shocking 3-0 loss at home to Bournemouth delivered a blow to Antonio Conte's side, which is now just a point clear of fifth-place Tottenham.

Watford enters in a rough run of form, though, winless in its last five league matches and just three points clear of the drop zone despite sitting in 11th place. The Hornets could use a bounce-back performance to put themselves on stronger footing.

How to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.