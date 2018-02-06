U.S. men's national team forward Aron Johannsson has endured a rough couple of seasons with Werder Bremen, combating injuries and a lack of playing time, but he's fit again and featuring for the squad now and finally back on the scoreboard.

Johannsson scored in Bremen's DFB Pokal quarterfinal against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, chipping the goalkeeper in the seventh minute to double his sides early lead. Johannsson had last scored in any competition on Sept. 11, 2016, against Augsburg.

So delicate, @aronjo20. Great to seem him back in great form! pic.twitter.com/dwbnh69zRk — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) February 6, 2018

Johannsson, 27, has 19 caps and four goals for the USA in an international career that dates back to 2013 and includes a place at the 2014 World Cup, but he hasn't played for the national team since making an appearance off the bench in a September 2015 friendly against Brazil.