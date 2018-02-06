WATCH: USA's Aron Johannsson Scores First Goal in Over a Year for Werder Bremen

The Icelandic-American forward scored in Werder Bremen's DFB Pokal match against Bayer Leverkusen.

By Avi Creditor
February 06, 2018

U.S. men's national team forward Aron Johannsson has endured a rough couple of seasons with Werder Bremen, combating injuries and a lack of playing time, but he's fit again and featuring for the squad now and finally back on the scoreboard.

Johannsson scored in Bremen's DFB Pokal quarterfinal against Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, chipping the goalkeeper in the seventh minute to double his sides early lead. Johannsson had last scored in any competition on Sept. 11, 2016, against Augsburg.

Johannsson, 27, has 19 caps and four goals for the USA in an international career that dates back to 2013 and includes a place at the 2014 World Cup, but he hasn't played for the national team since making an appearance off the bench in a September 2015 friendly against Brazil.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters