How to Watch Valencia vs. Barcelona: Copa Del Rey Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Valencia vs. Barcelona in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals on Thursday, February 8.

By Avi Creditor
February 08, 2018

Barcelona is a step away from having the chance to compete for a fourth straight Copa del Rey title, but it will have to hold off Valencia on Thursday in order to get there.

Barcelona leads the Copa del Rey semifinals on a 1-0 aggregate after a narrow win at Camp Nou, and the scene shifts to La Mestalla, where Valencia will hope to spring a surprise. After a strong first half of the season, Valencia has lost four of its last five games across all competitions, but it still sits in third place in La Liga, albeit 18 behind behind Barcelona.

Luis Suarez's goal off Lionel Messi's assist delivered the only strike of the series thus far, and Valencia will have to stop the two superstars and their teammates from scoring any away goals in order to make for a more palatable road to the upset.

The winner will face Sevilla in the final.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

