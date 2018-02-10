Leicester travels to the Etihad on Saturday to take on Manchester City in Premier League action.

City will be without Leroy Sane, who manager Pep Guardiola said is also unlikely to play Tuesday in the Champions League against Basel, but will have young center back John Stones back in the lineup. Guardiola also confirmed that he’ll pick a full slate of seven substitutes for the match after being criticized for only choose six last weekend in a 1–1 draw against Burnley.

For Leicester, all eyes will be on Riyad Mahrez, who returned to training on Friday for the first time since the club failed to meet his transfer request. Manager Claude Puel said Thursday that Mahrez wouldn’t play but his return to training may have changed that.

How to Watch

Game Time: Saturday, Feb. 10, 12:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.